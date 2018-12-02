CHICAGO — The Calgary Flames might not have been at their best Sunday night, yet they got the breaks they needed.
Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and an assist as Calgary edged the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 and moved into first place in the Pacific Division.
Derek Ryan also scored and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for the Flames, who won their second straight game and for the third time in four contests.
"We got the two points, right?" coach Bill Peters said. "There's lots of things we could have done better. Could have managed the puck a little bit and made some decisions."
But the Flames managed to cash in on a flagrant Chicago mistake.
Lindholm and Ryan scored power-play goals 1:26 apart in the second period to give Calgary a 3-1 lead after Chicago veteran Chris Kunitz received a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing Travis Hamonic in the face.
"That ended up being the game-winning goal on the power play, so we did what we needed to do," Peters said. "You'd rather not see a guy take a head shot."
Hamonic said he probably has a broken nose, but the defenseman returned after the hit and played over 22 minutes.
Mike Smith made 22 saves, including a few flashy ones in the scoreless third, to preserve the win. While sprawled on his stomach, Smith stopped Artem Anisimov's point-blank attempt with his right skate with 5:14 left.
Jonathan Toews and Dylan Strome scored for struggling Chicago, which dropped its fourth straight and lost for the sixth time in seven games. The Blackhawks fell to 3-8-2 under coach Jeremy Colliton, who replaced Joel Quenneville on Nov. 6.
Chicago's Corey Crawford blocked 38 shots.
The Blackhawks have led only once in their last seven games — at the end of a 5-4 overtime win at Florida on Nov. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.