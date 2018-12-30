DENVER — A resurgent power play figured prominently in the Chicago Blackhawks' latest win.

Patrick Kane scored his second goal of the game 41 seconds into overtime and the Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Blackhawks were on a power play when Kane knocked in the decisive shot from the slot off a feed from Jonathan Toews for Chicago's fifth victory in six games. Two have come at the expense of the Avalanche, who lost their fourth straight.

"Some great plays by some of my teammates and I think the power play is starting to feel it a little bit," Kane said. "Even though we didn't score on that 5-on-3 tonight, it's been a lot better the past eight to 10 games, so that always helps."

Kane, who leads the Blackhawks with 22 goals, extended his point streak to seven games. He has seven goals during that stretch — three of them game-winners — and six assists.

Alex Debrincat also scored for Chicago on a power play. The Blackhawks have converted seven of their last 20 chances.

