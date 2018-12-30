DENVER — A resurgent power play figured prominently in the Chicago Blackhawks' latest win.
Patrick Kane scored his second goal of the game 41 seconds into overtime and the Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Saturday night.
The Blackhawks were on a power play when Kane knocked in the decisive shot from the slot off a feed from Jonathan Toews for Chicago's fifth victory in six games. Two have come at the expense of the Avalanche, who lost their fourth straight.
"Some great plays by some of my teammates and I think the power play is starting to feel it a little bit," Kane said. "Even though we didn't score on that 5-on-3 tonight, it's been a lot better the past eight to 10 games, so that always helps."
Kane, who leads the Blackhawks with 22 goals, extended his point streak to seven games. He has seven goals during that stretch — three of them game-winners — and six assists.
Alex Debrincat also scored for Chicago on a power play. The Blackhawks have converted seven of their last 20 chances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.