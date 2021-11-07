Blackhawks reset by promoting King

Searching for a fresh start for the reeling Chicago Blackhawks, interim general manager Kyle Davidson looked to the team’s top minor league club for a new voice.

Enter Derek King, who took over as the team’s interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Saturday.

King is charged with hitting the reset button after the team’s 1-9-2 start. The 54-year-old King has been the head coach at Rockford in the American Hockey League since 2018 following a productive 14-year NHL playing career that included 261 goals and 612 points with four teams.

He made his NHL coaching debut Sunday night against Nashville.

Golf

Steven Alker had to qualify for his first PGA Tour Champions event three months ago and kept playing all the way to the Charles Schwab Cup final in Boca Raton, Fla.

Alker capped off his amazing run Sunday when he closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the TimberTech Championship, easily moving into the top 36 players who advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

“Golf’s always about giving yourself chances and eventually it will happen,” Alker said.