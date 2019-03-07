CHICAGO — The Sabres stormed back from an early deficit to take a pair of leads, but Brendan Perlini tied the score with a third-period goal, and Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each scored in the shootout to give the Blackhawks a 5-4 victory Thursday night at the United Center.

Brandon Saad nearly won it in overtime, but his shot from near the right face-off circle hit the post.

Artem Anisimov’s second goal tied it 3-3 with 15:12 left in the third. Kyle Okposo put the Sabres back up a goal less than three minutes later.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments