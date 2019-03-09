DALLAS — It’s too early to know if the Blackhawks are playing spoiler or positioning themselves for one more run at a playoff berth.

But the way they played Saturday, it’s clear they have fight left in them.

Alex DeBrincat and David Kampf scored first-period goals and Corey Crawford made 26 saves to give the Hawks a 2-1 victory over the Stars at American Airlines Center in one of their best all-around games of the season.

The Hawks outshot the Stars 39-27 and didn’t commit a penalty while moving within seven points of the final Western Conference wild-card spot currently held by the Wild, who were idle. The Hawks, who have 14 games remaining, have a game in hand on the Wild.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments