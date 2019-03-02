LOS ANGELES — Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, and the Los Angeles Kings stopped a 10-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Dustin Brown scored twice for the Kings, who avoided tying the longest losing streak in team history, an 11-game slide from March 16-April 4, 2004. Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Leipsic each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Walker scored a power-play goal. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Brendan Perlini scored twice for the Blackhawks, who have dropped three of four. Corey Crawford made 19 saves.

