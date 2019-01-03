UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Devon Toews scored his first NHL goal at 1:48 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday night for their fifth straight win.

Mathew Barzal scored twice to keep up his scoring binge and help the Islanders win for the eighth time in nine games. Robin Lehner, making his third straight start, stopped 19 shots as New York moved to 3-0-1 in four games at the Nassau Coliseum this season.

Toews, playing in the fifth game of his career, got the winner when he knocked in the rebound of his own shot that Collin Delia stopped.

Patrick Kane and Dominik Kahun scored for Chicago. Delia, making his third start of the season and sixth of his career, finished with a career-high 47 saves.

