CHICAGO — How have the Blackhawks been winning lately? Let coach Jeremy Colliton count the ways.
“We’ve come from behind in games, we’ve had really good starts in games,” he said. “We’ve won in different ways and we’ve played some really good teams. There have been games when we’ve been under a lot of pressure and we’ve weathered the storm and found a way to win anyway. There have been games when we’ve carried the play and won.
“So I think that’s part of what winning teams do: they find a way to win hockey games in different ways, and that’s what we’ve done.”
Monday’s game against the Pacific Division-leading Flames at the United Center contained a little bit of everything. The Hawks fell behind early but they also had a really good start. They took a lead against a really good team and carried the play a good portion of the game.
But in the end, the Hawks couldn’t find a way this time. The Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau scored twice, including the winning goal on a breakaway 54 seconds into the third period that just slipped through goalie Collin Delia’s pads, to pull out a 4-3 victory.
Every point is precious for the Hawks, who would have moved within four points of a wild-card spot with a win but are also burdened by having played the most games of any of the contenders.
Whether the Hawks are actually a contender remains to be seen, but they’ve been playing like they’re capable of it for several weeks now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.