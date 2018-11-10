PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers are riding high on confidence, and it’s showing in their results.

Sean Couturier had two goals and an assist, Brian Elliott made 33 saves and the surging Flyers continued their dominance over Chicago in Philadelphia with a 4-0 victory over the slumping Blackhawks on Saturday.

Claude Giroux tallied a goal and two assists and Nolan Patrick added an empty-netter for the Flyers, who have won five of six overall and 15 in a row at home in the regular season against the Blackhawks. Chicago last won a regular-season game in Philadelphia on Nov. 9, 1996.

“Confidence helps,” Couturier said. “Right now everything is going well. It’s huge when you have confidence to make plays. We’re making it tougher to play against.”

The Blackhawks have lost six straight games and two in a row under coach Jeremy Colliton. The 33-year-old Colliton replaced Joel Quenneville, the NHL’s second-winningest regular-season coach who was fired on Tuesday after 10 seasons at the helm.

