EDMONTON, Alberta — Mikko Koskinen made 40 saves for his first career NHL shutout, Drake Caggiula scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Thursday night.
Jason Garrison and Alex Chiasson also scored for the Oilers (7-4-1), who have won four of five. The 30-year-old Koskinen became the sixth goaltender in franchise history to record at least 40 saves in a shutout performance.
Cam Ward made 25 saves for the Blackhawks (6-5-3), who have lost four straight.
- Wednesday, at Vancouver, British Columbia, Jake Virtanen scored twice and Brendan Gaunce got the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to lead the Canucks past the Blackhawks 4-2.
Brandon Saad and Jonathan Toews scored for the Blackhawks. Corey Crawford turned away 24 shots.
