LOS ANGELES — For the better part of five thrilling minutes in overtime, it was as if the Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks were battling each other again in the 2013 and 2014 Western Conference Finals.
But when Drew Doughty's shot hit the back of the net, the Kings were another team set to miss the playoffs, having done their best to make sure the Blackhawks join them as spectators.
Doughty scored a power-play goal with 11.6 seconds remaining in overtime and the Kings defeated the Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night.
Michael Amadio and Austin Wagner each had a goal in regulation, and Jack Campbell made 33 saves for the Kings.
"I think we just all played together," said Doughty, who buried a slap shot at 4:48 after Jonathan Toews was whistled for holding Anze Kopitar in a frantic overtime that featured quality scoring chances for both teams. "We didn't give up. Our fourth line got us two big goals, too, and you can't overwrite that."
Erik Gustafsson and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks, who pulled within six points of Colorado for the second wild card in the Western Conference with four games remaining. Corey Crawford made 26 saves.
Chicago went 0-1-2 in the three-game season series against Los Angeles.
"You build a body of work over the season and we put ourselves in a pretty big hole," Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said. "And we've played well for a long stretch that allowed us to be in the race, but it's still pretty disappointing when, obviously, that's as far as it gets right now."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.