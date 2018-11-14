St. Louis;0;0;0;—;0

Chicago;0;1;0;—;1

First Period—None. Penalties—None.

Second Period—1, Chicago, Seabrook 3 (Toews, Kane), 4:05 (pp). Penalties—Tarasenko, STL, (hooking), 3:30; Hayden, CHI, (hooking), 9:26.

Third Period—None. Penalties—Edmundson, STL, (cross checking), 7:01.

Shots on Goal—St. Louis 8-10-10—28. Chicago 10-5-4—19.

Power-play opportunities—St. Louis 0 of 1; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies—St. Louis, Allen 4-4-3 (19 shots-18 saves). Chicago, Crawford 4-6-0 (28-28).

A—21,401 (19,717). T—2:19.

