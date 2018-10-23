CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored in the third period, Corey Crawford made 24 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks handed the Anaheim Ducks their third straight loss with a 3-1 victory Tuesday night.

Brandon Saad also scored his first two goals of the season, helping Chicago improve to 1-1 on a three-game homestand.

The game was tied at 1-1 when Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson slapped a pass to a wide-open Kane in the right circle. Kane converted the easy one-timer for his team-high eighth goal with 12:13 left.

Marcus Kruger was whistled for holding at 17:29 and the Ducks pulled goaltender John Gibson, creating a 6-on-4 power play. But Saad put it away with an empty-netter with 34 seconds left.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments