CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored in the third period, Corey Crawford made 24 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks handed the Anaheim Ducks their third straight loss with a 3-1 victory Tuesday night.
Brandon Saad also scored his first two goals of the season, helping Chicago improve to 1-1 on a three-game homestand.
The game was tied at 1-1 when Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson slapped a pass to a wide-open Kane in the right circle. Kane converted the easy one-timer for his team-high eighth goal with 12:13 left.
Marcus Kruger was whistled for holding at 17:29 and the Ducks pulled goaltender John Gibson, creating a 6-on-4 power play. But Saad put it away with an empty-netter with 34 seconds left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.