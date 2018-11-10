Playwright-actor Wallace Shawn is 75. Singer Brian Hyland is 75. Keyboardist Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the MGs is 74. Singer Neil Young is 73. Guitarist Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult is 71. Actress Megan Mullally is 60. Actor Sam Lloyd is 55. Actress Tamala Jones (“Castle,” ‘’The Brothers”) is 44. Actress Angela Watson (“Step By Step”) is 44. Singer Tevin Campbell is 42. Actress Ashley Williams is 40. Actress Cote de Pablo is 39. Actor Ryan Gosling is 38. Actress Anne Hathaway is 36. Singer Omarion (B2K) is 34.

