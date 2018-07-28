Actress Roz Kelly (“Happy Days”) is 76. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 65. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 65. TV personality Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”) is 65. Actor Wil Wheaton is 46. Actor Stephen Dorff is 45. Actor Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 44. Musician Danger Mouse is 41. Actress Cait Fairbanks (“The Young and The Restless”) is 25.

