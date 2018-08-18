Drummer Ginger Baker is 79. Singer Johnny Nash is 78. Actress Jill St. John is 78. Actor Gerald McRaney is 71. Bassist John Deacon of Queen is 67. Actor Jonathan Frakes is 66. Actor Peter Gallagher is 63. Actor Adam Arkin is 62. Actor John Stamos is 55. Actress Kyra Sedgwick is 53. Actor Matthew Perry is 49. Actress Erika Christensen is 36. Actress Melissa Fumero is 36. Rapper Romeo (formerly Lil’ Romeo) is 29.

