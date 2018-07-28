Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 82. Singer Paul Anka is 77. Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is 71. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 60. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 57. Actress Lisa Kudrow is 55. Actress Vivica A. Fox is 54. Actor Terry Crews is 50. Director Christopher Nolan is 48. Actress Hilary Swank is 44. Actress Jaime Pressly is 41. Actress Yvonne Strahovski is 36. Actor Martin Starr is 36. Actress Gina Rodriguez is 34.

