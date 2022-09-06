Birthdays: Sept. 6

Comedian JoAnne Worley is 86. Country singer David Allan Coe is 83. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 79. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 78. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 75. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 64. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 64. Rock musician Perry Bamonte is 62. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 61. Pop musician Pal Waaktaar (a-ha) is 61. Television journalist Elizabeth Vargas is 60. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 59. Actor Betsy Russell is 59. Actor Rosie Perez is 58. R&B singer Macy Gray is 55. Singer CeCe Peniston is 53. Actor Daniele Gaither is 52. Actor Dylan Bruno is 50. Actor Idris Elba is 50. Actor Justina Machado is 50. Actor Anika Noni Rose is 50. Actor Justin Whalin is 48. Actor Naomie Harris is 46. Rapper Noreaga is 45. Actor Natalia Cigliuti is 44. Rapper Foxy Brown is 44. Actor Howard Charles is 39. Actor/singer Deborah Joy Winans is 39. Actor Lauren Lapkus is 37. Rock singer Max George (The Wanted) is 34.