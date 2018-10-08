Singer Jackson Browne is 70. Actor Gary Frank is 68. Actor Robert Wuhl is 67. Actress-TV personality Sharon Osbourne is 66. Actor Tony Shalhoub is 65. Actor Scott Bakula is 64. Actor John O’Hurley is 64. Actor Michael Pare is 60. Jazz musician Kenny Garrett is 58. Movie director Guillermo del Toro is 54. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is 52. Singer P.J. Harvey is 49. Movie director Steve McQueen (Film: “12 Years a Slave”) is 49. Actor Steve Burns is 45. Rock singer Sean Lennon is 43. Actor Zachery Ty Bryan is 37. Actress Spencer Grammer is 35. Comedian Melissa Villasenor (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 31. Actor Tyler James Williams is 26. Country singer Scotty McCreery (TV: “American Idol”) is 25.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments