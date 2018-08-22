Actress Anne Archer is 71. Actor Joe Regalbuto is 69. Actor Kevin Dunn is 63. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is 63. Actor-writer Stephen Fry is 61. Actor Steve Guttenberg is 60. Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is 58. Actor Jared Harris is 57. Talk show host Craig Kilborn is 56. Actress Marlee Matlin is 53. Broadcast journalist David Gregory is 48. Movie director Ava DuVernay is 46. Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle is 45. Actor James D'Arcy is 45. Actor Carmine Giovinazzo is 45. Actor Alex O'Loughlin is 42. Actress Beth Riesgraf is 40. Actor Chad Michael Murray is 37. Singer Mika is 35. Actor Blake Berris is 34. Actor Rupert Grint ("Harry Potter" films) is 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.