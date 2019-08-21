Larry Bird likes the mural but not the tats.
An artist says she’ll remove most tattoos from a large painting of the former NBA star on an Indianapolis multi-family residence. The tattoos include two rabbits mating on his right arm and a spider web on a shoulder.
Artist Jules Muck says she was just trying to be funny. The mural is a replica of Bird’s appearance on a 1977 Sports Illustrated cover when he played college ball for Indiana State.
Bird’s attorney, Gary Sallee, says the former Indiana Pacers executive “needs to protect” his brand and “doesn’t want to be seen as a tattooed guy.”
Muck tells the Indianapolis Star that an “Indiana” tattoo will remain on Bird’s arm in the mural.
CLIPPERS: The Los Angeles Clippers and Tyronn Lue have an agreement in place to make him an assistant on Doc Rivers’ coaching staff, a person with knowledge of the deal but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter confirmed Tuesday.
The agreement comes three months after Lue, who had worked as a Clippers assistant under Rivers before winning the 2016 NBA championship in Cleveland as the Cavaliers’ head coach, came close to becoming head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Disagreements over contract terms eventually broke down talks between Lue, who was 128-83 in the regular season and 41-20 in the playoffs as head coach in Cleveland, and the team. The Lakers hired Frank Vogel.
When the Cavaliers fired Lue six games into last season, Rivers, Lue’s friend and mentor, blasted the decision. But by last spring, Rivers suggested the move was perhaps a good thing. While Lue was coaching the Cavaliers to their third consecutive NBA Finals appearance in 2018, he missed nine games and attributed the absence to persistent chest pains and anxiety.
LAKERS: The Lakers will host workouts with veteran big men Dwight Howard, Joakim Noah and Marreese Speights this week as they explore options to fill the void left by the knee injury to DeMarcus Cousins.
Cousins suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during an organized pickup game in Las Vegas last week and he likely will miss most of the season.
Among the three possible replacements, Noah, 34, saw the most NBA action last season. He had a productive season with the Memphis Grizzlies after being waived by the Knicks, who stretched the remainder of the four-year, $72 million contract they gave him in 2016. He played in 42 games for the Grizzlies and averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field.
Howard, 33, wasn’t healthy last season and only played in nine games while with the Washington Wizards. He had surgery on Nov. 29 to repair a disc in his lower back and missed the rest of the season. Howard spent one injury-plagued season with the Lakers in 2012-13 before leaving in free agency, rejecting the Lakers’ overtures to stay after they acquired him in a trade.
Although Howard is currently under contract with Memphis, the Grizzlies are not expected to keep him on their roster and gave him permission to pursue other options.
Speights, 32, last played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season with the Orlando Magic. That season he played in 52 games, starting three. He averaged 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.
