Bird said she will retire in '22

Always in control on the court, Sue Bird lasted about 10 minutes until the emotion of the moment and the finality of the decision got the best of her.

After 21 professional seasons, one of the greatest basketball careers ever is nearing its end.

“I feel like I’ve played as long as I can at a really high level both physically and mentally, and it’s just gotten harder,” Bird said, fighting through tears.

The Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist announced Thursday the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA.

The announcement by Bird, 41, ended any speculation about her future; she had acknowledged in February when she re-signed with Seattle that this would likely be her final season. She strongly considered retirement after last season before choosing to return for a 19th season as a player.

A lawyer representing Dan Snyder told Congress the Washington Commanders owner will not testify at a hearing next week as part of an investigation into the team’s workplace conduct.

Attorney Karen Patton Seymour sent a letter to the leaders of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday explaining the reasons why Snyder was declining the invitation to appear at the June 22 hearing. Among the reasons given were a lack of assurance about the scope of questioning given the existence of multiple ongoing investigations and a scheduling conflict preventing Snyder from appearing in person.

Seymour wrote Snyder “is unable to accept the Committee’s invitation to testify” at the hearing, which the committee called the next step in the investigation and said it will examine how the NFL handles allegations of workplace misconduct and how it sets and enforces standards for all teams.

“Mr. Snyder remains fully willing to assist the committee in its investigation,” Seymour wrote in the letter addressed to Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy Chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.).

A spokeswoman for the committee said it intends to move forward with the hearing as scheduled and plans to respond to the letter from Snyder's camp.

• New Orleans Saints starting defensive end Marcus Davenport enters his fifth NFL season with just four fingers on his left hand.

He appears to have accepted the partial loss of his pinky finger and ready to proceed with a career as a pass rusher that has shown considerable potential.

Indeed, the 2018 first-round draft pick looked more amused than bothered when asked in the locker room on Wednesday why he appeared to be missing much of his pinky.

“You're looking at a nub,” Davenport said as he held his bandaged hand in front of him, allowing for closer examination.

Davenport, who has not practiced during this week's minicamp, has spent this offseason recuperating from right shoulder surgery and multiple offseason procedures on his pinky, which ultimately resulted in its partial removal.

Davenport said he does not expect the amputation to adversely affect his pass rush ability.

• Khari Willis found there was more to life than football.

So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry.

“I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.”

Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the team's mandatory three-day minicamp in early June. Back then coach Frank Reich, who studied in the seminary and became a pastor after his football career ended, told reporters Willis was absent for personal reasons.

It's another early exit from a promising young player. Andrew Luck retired in August 2019 at age 29, an absence that left a gaping hole. Indy will have its sixth consecutive different opening day quarterback Sept. 11.

