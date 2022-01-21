NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Billy Bosch, 3800 block of North Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
RACINE — A Racine couple has been accused of abusing their children, allegedly assaulting them with a backscratcher until they bled.
The housing market was hot. So this couple bought a former funeral home in Racine and turned it into an actual home.
When asked about the assaults, the suspect allegedly replied "Things aren't good right now."
A Racine man now faces charges after allowing a Chicago man, who is accused of killing a 12-year-old, to stay in his home on Erie Street.
Gluten-free bread tasted terrible. So this Chicago entrepreneur found ways to make it good, and he's brought his operations to Racine — in the former O&H at 1841 Douglas Ave.
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man has been accused of organizing a scheme to defraud Educators Credit Union, allegedly defrauding ECU out of th…
Hair stylists in Racine County are lining up this weekend for a special "cut-a-thon" to raise money for a colleague who has been forced to step away from her business after losing her fiance to COVID-19.
A man and a woman from Racine allegedly shoplifted at Menards, were getting away, but then attempted to flee an officer with Mount Pleasant's brand new traffic unit who was trying to pull them over for an unrelated traffic violation.
The Burlington Area School Board debated at length whether one book by comedian Trevor Noah about his experience growing up in apartheid South Africa should be used in high school classroom.
