The Buffalo Bills are going with newly signed journeyman Matt Barkley as their starting quarterback, rather than provide turnover-prone Nathan Peterman another chance.
The Bills ruled out injured rookie Josh Allen on Saturday and announced Barkley is expected to start against the New York Jets on Sunday. Barkley gets the nod ahead of Peterman despite having just two weeks of practice experience since signing Oct. 30.
Barkley will become the fourth quarterback to start for the team this season, and third in three weeks. It will be his first start in two years since going 1-5 with the Chicago Bears in 2016.
Allen will miss his fourth straight game since spraining his right throwing elbow in a 20-13 loss at Houston on Oct. 14. The first-round pick practiced on a limited basis this week and will get additional time to recuperate with Buffalo entering its bye week after playing the Jets.
Veteran backup Derek Anderson had already been ruled out with a concussion. The Bills also announced starting rookie middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been cleared to play after missing one game with a concussion. They also promoted receiver Robert Foster from the practice squad and released linebacker Ramon Humber.
Buffalo (2-7) has lost four straight and is off to its worst start since losing eight of its first nine games in 2010.
SAINTS: Dez Bryant’s season is over before it had even begun.
The New Orleans Saints placed the newly acquired Bryant on injured reserve Saturday, promoting receiver Keith Kirkwood from the practice squad to the active roster before Sunday’s game at Cincinnati.
Bryant was injured during his second practice with New Orleans on Friday. A person familiar with the situation says Bryant has a torn Achilles tendon. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the Saints have not announced details of the veteran receiver’s injury.
The 30-year-old Bryant became a free agent in April after eight seasons with Dallas. He’d been looking for a new team until signing with New Orleans on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3 Kirkwood is a 24-year-old undrafted rookie out of Temple.
FINES: New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been fined $30,000 by the NFL for using a phone as a prop for a touchdown celebration in last week’s victory over the Rams.
Thomas emulated former Saints wideout Joe Horn with his celebration, hiding the phone in the bottom of the goal post and pulling it out after scoring. He was fined for that and having a mobile device in the bench area. Also fined was Carolina defensive tackle Vernon Butler, whose hit on Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick cost him a hefty $40,110.
Three players were docked $26,739: Ravens safety Eric Weddle for a hit on a defenseless receiver; Chargers rookie safety Derwin James for unnecessary roughness; and Texans safety Tyrann Mathieu (helmet-to-helmet hit).
A facemask penalty cost Dolphins DE Andre Branch $20,054. Chargers DE Darius Philon was fined the same amount for a hit on Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens was docked $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Fined $10,026 were Rams tackle Rodger Saffold (unnecessary roughness); Jets offensive lineman Brandon Shell (unnecessary roughness); Bills tight end Logan Thomas (late hit); Bears linebacker Aaron Lynch (unsportsmanlike conduct); Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead (unnecessary roughness; he was also ejected against New England); and Titans safety Kevin Byard (taunting by running to the Cowboys star at AT&T Stadium).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.