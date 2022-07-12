Billie J. Lacy, 1900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct.
Billie J. Lacy
And on Wednesday, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled against the city in a piece of the case.
'Life is too short' | Mount Pleasant father who died Saturday in Jet Ski crash was soon to be married
"He was the best dad ever."
A 36-year-old died on Saturday, July 9, after a jet ski accident on Lake Beulah in Walworth County, according to the Town of East Troy Police Department.
A car drove into the Park Inn diner, 2312 Douglas Ave., Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly got into a car crash and then fled with a gun.
A 17-year-old has been accused of kicking a deputy in the head and biting another in the arm.
The Willkomm family will be opening a new Rocket Wash location in Mount Pleasant in late 2022.
The man was given a $5,000 cash bond.
Prosecutors in Racine County file a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against a suspect who allegedly threatened bank employees in Waterford with a fake bomb in a briefcase.
There remains no timeline for when the Racine County District Attorney's decision, which would initially conclude the case, will be made.