Bill Madden: Pandemic season could give MLB's super prospects a chance to showcase their talents on the big stage

The Yankees' Schmidt, their No. 1 draft pick out of South Carolina in 2017, has also been especially impressive with both his stuff and his poise. If, as expected, the Yankees find themselves in need of using an "opener" in their rotation at various times in the short season, they have indicated that Schmidt could very well be part of that mix. The problem, as with all clubs entertaining ideas of fast-tracking players not on their 40-man rosters, someone would have to be placed on waivers — and most likely lost — to make room for Schmidt.

Former Yankee assistant GM Billy Eppler, now the head man with the Angels, is keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old Adell, their No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft who moved quickly up the minor league ladder all the way to Triple-A last year. The word on Adell is he's on track for a spot in the Angels outfield in the near future, but he's still raw, as evidenced by 13 strikeouts in 26 plate appearances in the Cactus League back in March. "We just have to keep giving him at-bats," Eppler said last week. "There's going to be talented pitchers for him to face here and we'll go from there."

In Twins camp, Lewis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has been playing multiple positions which could be a prelude to him getting a premature call to the big leagues in the event of multiple injuries/positive COVID-19 tests hitting the club at some point. One thing's for sure: The coronavirus crisis and the expanded 60-man player pools have provided an unexpected platform for so many of baseball's elite young players to showcase their talents — while at the same time potentially creating more predicaments for GMs uncertain as to what their eventual regular season rosters are going to look like and how many players will be left at their disposal.

