Bill Jenkins
0 comments

Bill Jenkins

  • 0
Bill Jenkins.jpg

Bill (aka Donnell) Jenkins, 1400 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News