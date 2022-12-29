Bill Cosby announces plans to tour in 2023

Bill Cosby, having been released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversed his conviction, is planning a comeback tour.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” the 85-year-old performer said in an impromptu radio interview on “WGH Talk” with Scott Spears, after answering “yes” to the question of whether he’d tour again.

Cosby served three years in prison after his April 2018 conviction on a criminal sexual assault charge, before being released in 2021 after the verdict was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

“Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do,” Cosby said, according to Variety. “Years ago, maybe ten years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

Cosby still faces allegations, with five women suing both him and NBC earlier this month under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York state law that lifts the statute of limitations for one year. Their accusations mirror those of his previous alleged victims — that he drugged and raped them.