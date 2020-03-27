Bill Bartholomay, who moved Braves to Atlanta, dies at 91

"He was part of our organization for the last 57 years and never missed an opening day or significant event," the team said. "He was a dear, thoughtful friend whose presence will be missed, but his legacy will surely stand the test of time for the Atlanta Braves and all of baseball."

Former Braves president Stan Kasten, now in the same role with the Dodgers, said Bartholomay was involved in every important development in baseball for over 50 years.

"Bill loved his family, the game of baseball, and all other people," Kasten said. "I could tell stories about him all day, but it just comes down to this: everyone who knew him felt like he was their best friend because he was their best friend."

Bartholomay was a Chicago area-based insurance executive, and he helped sell many insurance policies for player contracts to big league clubs.

Bartholomay led the group that owned the Milwaukee Braves before making the controversial decision to move the team to Atlanta. Despite death threats, he completed the move.

He remained with the team when Turner took control and when Time Warner acquired the franchise in 1996 as the company merged with Turner Broadcasting System.

Bartholomay was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2002.