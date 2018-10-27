Simone Biles spent a portion of the night before her return to world championships at Doha, Qatar in the emergency room. The sensation she chalked up to the usual pre-meet stress evolved into searing agony that at times left her crawling on the floor.
When a CT scan revealed a kidney stone — one she nicknamed “the Doha Pearl” — the reigning Olympic gymnastics champion grabbed her stuff and discharged herself from the hospital, telling the staff she’ll deal with the pain later.
“I heard rollercoasters might help kidney stones,” Biles said. “And I’m like ‘Well, I’m basically like my own little rollercoaster out there.’”
One that turns each performance into a thrill ride of its own. Smiling through each twist, flip and turn, the 21-year-old Biles was nearly flawless during qualifying on Saturday, posting the highest scores on balance beam, floor exercise and vault on her way to a total of 60.965 on a day when the Americans put up a team score of 174.429, a staggering 12 points clear of second-place Japan through six of 11 qualifying groups.
Tennis
Roger Federer advanced to the 14th Swiss Indoors final of his career by beating seventh-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 at basel, Switzerland.
Seeking a ninth title at his hometown event, and a 99th overall, Federer will play 93th-ranked Marius Copil on Sunday.
Federer dominated the 20th-ranked Medvedev and had his first match-point chance to break serve again at 5-1. He then dropped his serve to love, and let another match point slip in Medvedev’s next service game by netting a backhand.
He clinched on his fourth chance when Medvedev netted from the baseline.
College football
Michigan State interim President John Engler says its “absurd” and “ridiculous” that the Big Ten fined his school $10,000 over last weekend’s pregame hostilities with rival Michigan.
Engler spoke to WJR radio before Michigan State’s game against Purdue on Saturday.
The Big Ten fined Michigan State , saying it violated the conference’s sportsmanship policy when the team walked across the field with linked arms and initiated contact with Michigan players during pregame warmups.
The league reprimanded Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for postgame comments about the incident. Michigan linebacker Devin Bush tore up Michigan State’s midfield logo with his cleats before the game.
There were no issues during pregame with the Boilermakers when Michigan State did the same walk from one end of the field to the other. Engler said Michigan players wouldn’t leave the field when the Spartans did it the previous weekend.
“I just thought the outcome was unjust,” Engler said. “Somehow I think if the Spartans were gathered under that big banner down in Ann Arbor and preventing their runout onto the field, that’d be a problem.”
Baseball
In a surprising twist to their search for a general manager, the New York Mets were getting closer to completing a deal with high-profile agent Brodie Van Wagenen, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because talks were ongoing.
The 44-year-old Van Wagenen has been co-head of CAA Baseball since 2010 and emerged as the team’s top choice for GM from a list of 10-12 original candidates. He appears set to switch sides at the bargaining table after representing several Mets stars including Jacob deGrom, Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier.
Tampa Bay Rays senior vice president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom also was a finalist and remains a possibility, according to the person. An announcement is expected shortly after the World Series — but no sooner than Tuesday.
Doug Melvin also had a second interview with ownership this week, but the former Texas and Milwaukee general manager was told he is no longer in the running.
