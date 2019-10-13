Everyone counts Simone Biles' medals except Simone Biles.
Winning her 24th and 25th world championship medals in beam and floor Sunday at Stuttgart, Germany put the United States gymnast top of the all-time medal charts for the championships.
Biles won five gold medals this week. If she can repeat that at next year's Olympics it would be a feat no female gymnast has managed at a single Games.
But for Biles, it's not about the statistics.
"I can't be more thrilled with the performance that I put out at this world championships," she said. The medal record? "I'm not a number person."
Aged 22, she's a hero to younger gymnasts who grew up watching her routines.
"I'm second in the world after Simone Biles, and she's obviously so amazing. And to be second is super crazy," the 16-year-old U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee said after taking silver behind Biles in Sunday's floor exercise. "I don't know how she's been doing this for so long."
Biles' 24th medal came on the beam, breaking a tie for 23 with Belarusian gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.
Biles scored 15.066 after a near-flawless routine, opting for a simpler dismount than the double-double she performed earlier in the championships.
Boxing
Patrick Day is almost too nice of a guy to be a fighter. Known just as much for his smile as his ample boxing skills, Day is “fighting for his life” in a Chicago hospital after suffering a brutal 10th-round knockout on Saturday at Wintrust Arena.
“Patrick’s condition is extremely grave,” said his trainer Joe Higgins, via text message from Chicago. “He is fighting for his life. That’s all we can really say right now.”
Day, 27, was knocked out by a combination of punches from Charles Conwell in the 10th and final round of their USBA super welterweight title fight. Conwell, a 2016 U.S. Olympian who is 11-0 as a pro, has been active on social media, imploring the boxing world to pray for Day.
With one of their own in a medically induced coma, much of the Long Island boxing community is in shock.
“This is devastating news, I still can’t really believe it,” said Tyrone James, 28, who was one of Day’s sparring partners for the fight. “He’s a phenomenal person. He’s a great friend. He always has a smile on his face. He could light up the darkest room. We’ve been sparring together since he’s about 15.”
