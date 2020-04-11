Biggest questions for 2020 NFL draft: How QBs might fall, where WRs and RBs go and what trades make sense

Once the dust settles after any trades, it's uncertain which quarterbacks come off the board first. Has Tagovailoa done enough to prove he's fully recovered from his hip injury? Is Justin Herbert's athleticism and arm strength tantalizing enough for teams to trade up for him? Will teams fall in love with — ahem — Jordan Love's raw talent?

There's a good chance four quarterbacks get picked in the top 10, and with the Patriots possibly looking for a young prospect and the Saints, Packers, Colts, Bears and Steelers perhaps considering making a move to land a successor to their quarterbacks, there could be some surprising picks on Day One.

• • • • •

How many receivers come off the board in the first two rounds?

Much has been said about the historic depth of this year's receiver class, which might have as many as 25 prospects worthy of being picked in the first two rounds. How that shakes out might change what teams decide to do as the draft progresses.

It's an interesting thought exercise. Will the abundance of talent convince teams to pick a top prospect early for fear of missing out as receivers fly off the board, or will teams be content to wait knowing that a solid receiver will still be available in the third, fourth or even fifth round?