Big tippers: Alaska man joins push to aid restaurant workers

Like other cities across the country, Anchorage limited restaurants to take-out dining after the virus first hit, eventually easing restrictions to allow dine-in seating. But as the number of cases began to spike again, Anchorage shut down inside dining, limiting restaurants to takeout or outdoor seating.

Little, who works for a telecommunications company, heard about the tip challenge and decided to see what he could do for servers in Anchorage.

“I have a lot of good friends that are in that industry that have personally been affected by this, and so I just wanted to do something to help them,” he said.

Little took to Facebook and Instagram, asking friends to send 50 cents or a dollar, whatever they could spare, to his Venmo account.

“My friends have been incredibly generous,” he said. The account to help wait staff has reached nearly $7,000.

Venmo agreed that people have embraced its effort. “We’re inspired by how our Venmo community is helping one another during this time,” the company said in a statement.

Little started by giving $500 tips to five separate waiters or waitresses across the city. One of his latest totaled $1,000 — an amount that could cover rent, a car payment or phone bill.