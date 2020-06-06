Big Ten task force focused on mitigating athletes' COVID-19 risk SUN

Jake Ferguson makes a catch over the middle of the field for a first down and gets tackled.

The University of Wisconsin tight end tosses the ball to an official, who instead of placing the ball down on its new spot, throws it to the Badgers’ sideline to be sanitized as a new, clean ball comes back into the game.

That’s a scenario that could play out this fall as the NCAA, Big Ten Conference and sport as a whole try to conduct a season in the era of COVID-19.

Dr. Christopher Kratochvil chairs the Big Ten’s task force for emerging infectious diseases, which was formed in early March and features a representative from each of the 14 universities in the conference. It is putting together a playbook of best practices for conference schools. These aren’t formal directives, but provide programs guidance on how to deal with the pandemic when practices and competitions begin.

“Many of us (on the task force) do serve on different committees at our own universities, so we’re actively engaged in those discussions, but what happens is by pulling in this information, we can then help inform all those discussions across the Big Ten,” Kratochvil said.