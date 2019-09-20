Brian Lewerke had three touchdown passes, Elijah Collins added a rushing TD and Michigan State bounced back from a stunning loss a week ago for a 31-10 victory over Northwestern on Saturday at Evanston, Ill.
Lewerke completed 18 of 31 passes for 228 yards, Collins had 76 yards rushing on 17 carries and tight end Matt Seybert had two TD receptions as the Spartans (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1).
Michigan State lost 10-7 to Arizona State last week after an apparent game-tying field goal was negated by penalty.
The win was the 110th for coach Mark Dantonio at Michigan State, which makes him the winningest coach in program history. Dantonio, who had been tied with Duffy Daugherty, is 110-52 in 13 seasons.
Northwestern had its eight-game winning streak in Big Ten regular-season games snapped. The Wildcats had won 15 of 16 regular-season conference games.
Quarterback Hunter Johnson completed 15 of 26 passes for 88 yards with an interception before being pulled in the fourth quarter. Running back Drake Anderson had 86 yards rushing on 16 carries with a touchdown.
INDIANA 38, UCONN 3: At Bloomington, Ind., Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and linebacker Cam Jones returned an interception for his first career touchdown.
The Hoosiers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) have won 17 of their last 18 nonconference games including all three this season — this one coming a week after a 41-point loss to No. 6 Ohio State.
UConn (1-2) lost its 18th consecutive game against a Football Bowl Subdivision foe and it wasn’t even close.
BOSTON COLLEGE 30, RUTGERS 16: At Piscataway, N.J., AJ Dillon ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Boston College bounced back from a horrible performance a week ago to beat Rutgers.
New Jersey native Anthony Brown scored on a quarterback sneak and running back David Bailey tallied on a career-long 42-yard run as the Eagles (3-1) used their big offensive line to hand Rutgers (1-2) its second straight loss. Dillon scored on second-half runs of 1 and 4 yards.
The win was Boston’s College’s 11th straight over the Scarlet Knights, and it extended its unbeaten streak against them to 14 games (13-0-1). This was the first game between the two founding members of the Big East Conference since 2004. The Eagles left the following year to join the ACC. Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.
