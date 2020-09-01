Big Ten presidents favored delay

A court filing disclosed Monday shows Big Ten Conference presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players.
The vote breakdown was revealed in the Big Ten’s response to the lawsuit.
The court documents did not identify how each school voted, but a person familiar with the outcome told The Associated Press that Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted against postponing the fall football season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not planning on making the specifics of its vote public.
The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season from fall to spring semester because of health risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The Pac-12 followed suit, joining the Mid-American Conference and the Mountain West.
The eight football players are seeking the reinstatement of a fall season.
“The Big Ten Conference continues to share the disappointment that student-athletes and families are feeling,” the conference said in a statement. “The Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force will continue to be transparent as it actively considers options to get back to competition when it is safe to play.”
The lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court contends, among other things, the players are losing a chance for development, exposure for a possible pro career and won’t be able to market themselves to eventually capitalize on name, image and likeness revenue opportunities.
The Big Ten filing was a response in opposition to the players’ motion for expedited discovery. The filing said the 11-3 vote “far exceeded” the 60% threshold the Big Ten requires. The filing also said the Big Ten based its decision on multiple factors, including the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.
Listed as plaintiffs are Brant and Brig Banks, Alante Brown, Noa Pola-Gates, Jackson Hannah, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper and Garrett Snodgrass.
The players’ attorney, Mike Flood, declined immediate comment, saying he needed to read the filing.
Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, owns five radio stations that broadcast Cornhuskers football games as part of the Husker Sports Network.
The lawsuit says the Big Ten’s decision-making process was “flawed and ambiguous” and called into question whether the league’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors formally voted on the decision. The medical studies used to make the decision, the lawsuit says, were not relevant to the circumstances of college-age athletes and did not take into account school safety measures.
- The economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the biggest, richest schools of college sports, whether they are planning to play football this fall or not.
Michigan and Texas both announced financial cuts and dozens of layoffs in their respective athletic departments on Tuesday. Both programs rank are among the biggest, wealthiest brands in college athletics. Michigan is not playing football this fall; Texas is.
At Michigan, which is a member of the Big Ten, athletic director Warde Manuel said the school is faced with the potential revenue loss of $100 million and will cut 21 positions. Those come after the school previously imposed a hiring freeze, salary reductions and team expense cuts. The school may also consider more furloughs and staff reductions in the future, Manuel said.
Hockey
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby underwent successful wrist surgery, the club announced on Tuesday.
The arthroscopic wrist debridement surgery, which was performed on Monday, is a procedure in which doctors use a camera to navigate through a small incision. Often it is used to remove debris and irritants in the joints to reduce pain and inflammation.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Hotchkiss of Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, in collaboration with team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas and UPMC hand and upper extremity surgery. The recovery time is expected to be three to four weeks.
Olympics
Olympic ski champion Viktoria Rebensburg retired from the sport on Tuesday, saying an injury from last season was keeping her from performing at her best.
The 30-year-old German, who won the gold medal in giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, was injured in a crash during a World Cup super-G race in February in Garmisch-Partenkirchen — a day after taking her only career downhill win in front of her home crowd.
“After my injury in spring (and) the past two months of snow training, I realized that I would no longer be able to reach my absolute top level,” Rebensburg wrote in an Instagram post. “With the memory of my last race weekend in Garmisch and the victory in the downhill, it is a nice time to leave the winter sports stage.”
Rebensburg follows longtime rival Anna Veith in announcing retirement during the coronavirus pandemic.
