Big Ten: Other than football, Big Ten fall sports appear to be on track for spring

Football is back on the fall schedule at the University of Wisconsin but it doesn't appear that competition will resume so quickly for other fall sports.

Athletic director Barry Alvarez said that he didn't see Badgers volleyball, soccer and cross country teams returning to a fall schedule this year.

The NCAA Division I Council voted to move those sports seasons to the second semester because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on college athletics.

"I think they'll stay that way," Alvarez said.

After more than a month of pulling from multiple directions following the postponement of the fall season, the Big Ten on Wednesday announced that football games will begin the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

Commissioner Kevin Warren said the Big Ten will start discussing the path forward for other fall sports this week. In a statement, the conference said updates on seasons for winter sports basketball, hockey, swimming and diving and wrestling will come shortly.