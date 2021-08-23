Big Ten: Ohio St, Badgers Big Ten favorites; Indiana looking for more

“That’s been the challenge, to go from believing — and I believe we have a team that believes — to now expecting a certain outcome on game day,” he said.

The biggest question for Ohio State is at quarterback, where redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud has won the job to replace Justin Fields. Stroud, who has never thrown a pass in a college game, will be surrounded by best-in-the-nation talent at receiver and on the line. The defense will have new starters at linebacker but is experienced up front and in the secondary.

No. 19 Penn State and Michigan are looking to bounce back after disappointing seasons, Maryland and Rutgers appear to be teams on the rise and Michigan State is looking to find traction under second-year coach Mel Tucker.

Wisconsin is the favorite in the West after going 4-3 and finishing third in the division last year. The No. 12 Badgers had two games canceled because of COVID-19 issues and were plagued by injuries. They return quarterback Graham Mertz and plenty of experience at other positions.

No. 18 Iowa enters the season on a six-game win streak, has a second-year starting quarterback in Spencer Petras and should have another strong defense if it can restock its line.