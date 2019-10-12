Hassan Haskins ran for 125 yards and a touchdown, Zach Charbonnet added 116 yards rushing, and No. 16 Michigan needed a late surge to put away Illinois 42-25 on Saturday at Champaign, Ill.
The Wolverines (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) built a 28-0 lead by halftime, but turnovers and ineffective offense helped the Illini (2-4, 0-3) cut the lead to 28-25 with 12:50 left in the fourth quarter. Dre Brown ran in from a yard out and then converted a 2-point conversion for the Illini.
Michigan responded with a long drive capped by Shea Patterson's 5-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Patterson ran for a score after Michigan forced a turnover at the Illini 1 to seal it for Michigan.
Matt Robinson, starting for the injured quarterback Brandon Peters, a graduate transfer from Michigan, was 16 of 25 for 192 yards and one touchdown for Illinois. He also ran for a score.
Michigan racked up 489 yards total offense to Illinois' 256.
Coming off a 10-7 victory against Iowa, Michigan's offense looked a lot better, but Illinois' defense can do that to an opponent. Michigan lost two more fumbles, raising its season total to nine lost on a total of 17 fumbles.
PURDUE 40, MARYLAND 14: At West Lafayette, Ind., Jack Plummer threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns and Cory Trice returned an interception for a score to break open the game just before halftime, helping Purdue roll.
The Boilermakers (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with their most lopsided win since upsetting No. 2 Ohio State last October.
Maryland (3-3, 1-2) still hasn't won consecutive conference road games since 2014 and never had a chance after Trice picked off Tyrrell Pigrome and scored on a 37-yard interception return with 18 seconds left in the first half to make it 30-14.
Plummer was 33 of 41, hooking up with David Bell nine times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Brycen Hopkins caught 10 passes for 140 yards, both career bests. And all that came after coach Jeff Brohm inserted three new starters on the offensive line — Mark Stickford at left guard, Sam Garvin at center and Eric Miller at right tackle.
INDIANA 35, RUTGERS 0: At Bloomington, Ind., Reakwon Jones raced 17 yards with a Rutgers fumble to score 10 seconds into the game and Indiana set a one-sided tone in an embarrassingly easy Big Ten Homecoming romp.
The touchdown was the fastest in Memorial Stadium's 60-year history.
The Hoosiers scored three touchdowns in the opening 6:52, starting on the first play of the game. Indiana's Demarcus Elliott drilled Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan to force the fumble, which Jones scooped for the go-ahead score. It was the first of four Indiana sacks in the first half.
After a Rutgers three-and-out, Indiana (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) needed just 47 seconds and two plays to cover 70 yards as Michael Penix Jr. completed a 56-yard pass to Whop Philyor and then a 14-yard TD pass to Peyton Hendershot.
After another Rutgers three-and-out, Indiana took a bit more time, needing five plays to cover 59 yards in 2:43 with Nick Westbrook scoring on a 19-yard Penix pass.
Rutgers (1-5, 0-4) has been outscored 165-7 in conference play, including 117-0 on the road this season and now has lost 16 straight Big 10 Conference games. .
