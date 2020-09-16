Big Ten: League's return means daily testing for players, coaches

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that football will return the weekend of Oct. 23-24.
The league’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors met Tuesday to discuss the season and unanimously approved a proposal to bring back football after postponing all fall sports on Aug. 11.
Decisions about other fall sports returning “will be announced shortly,” per the conference’s news release.
Rapid, daily antigen testing for COVID-19 was a fixture of the proposal submitted by the conference’s return-to-competition committee, which is chaired by UW athletic director Barry Alvarez. Daily testing will cover everyone on the field, and it decreases the strain of contract tracing efforts in the event of a positive test.
Alvarez has suggested for weeks that availability of rapid testing would be transformative for the chances of games resuming, and that's what officials from around the Big Ten said was a major factor in the reversal.
The conference will pay for daily rapid testing for all 14 athletic programs. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren didn't disclose a partnership for the Big Ten to procure thousands of tests, but said he was comfortable with the availability.
Alvarez said the league was considering two quick-return tests that teams will start using no later than Sept. 30.
He has described a system where players are given rapid tests when they arrive for breakfast and have results before they're allowed to enter the practice field.
Anyone on the field for a practice or game — athletes, coaches and trainers included — will be required to undergo daily antigen testing. Any positive tests for athletes will be confirmed using slower, polymerase chain reaction testing.
A positive test will trigger a mandatory 21-day absence before an athlete can return to game competition. During that time, athletes will undergo what the Big Ten called comprehensive cardiac testing. The potential for myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, was among the concerns for Big Ten presidents and chancellors when they postponed the fall season in August.
The schools also will establish a cardiac registry to examine the effects of COVID-19 on athletes.
The Big Ten established guidelines for testing results that will dictate when teams have to proceed with caution or halt practices and competitions. It uses two calculations:
• A team positivity rate that weighs the number of positive tests among the number of tests administered.
• And a population positivity rate that includes coaches, trainers and other staff that have close contact with players. That considers the number of individuals who have tested positive among the number of people in the total group.
Seven-day rates of 5% or greater in positive tests among athletes or 7.5% or more in individuals who have tested positive would send a team to a minimum of seven days without games or practices.
"In medicine very often when things are unclear, we pause, we become collegial, we discuss," said Jim Borchers, Ohio State's head team physician and the co-chair of the Big Ten's return to competition medical subcommittee. "We're driven for a path forward. We're driven to look at the evidence. I think all of us have done that. And we've ended up in a place where we feel comfortable that we have a path forward that's going to emphasize that health and safety."
The question of whether it's prudent to move forward with a football season while campuses as a whole enact measures to slow outbreaks was something that Northwestern president Morton Schapiro said he grappled with.
Northwestern has prevented first- and second-year students from coming to campus. At UW-Madison, two residence halls were quarantined and classes were moved entirely online to counter a quick spread of COVID-19 once students returned for the fall semester.
The Badgers football and men's hockey teams were put on a two-week break from team activities last week because of COVID-19 test results.
"The feeling was if we could play football safely and the Big Ten was going to meet the costs of daily testing and we were able to do it, I don't see any reason why you don't want to go forward on that," Schapiro said.
Players are being asked to avoid situations that could compromise the return to play.
"Our student-athletes, we'll ask them to be leaders for the rest of the campus and our community and take the responsibility that they have to have not only to play but to make our community and our campus a safe place," Alvarez said.
UW note
A woman who accused former Badger player Quintez Cephus of sexual assault in 2018 is suing the University of Wisconsin over its decision to reverse Cephus' expulsion and allow him back on the football team.
While a university investigation concluded Cephus "more likely than not" sexually assaulted the woman, he was acquitted of criminal sexual assault charges following a jury trial last year. He was soon readmitted to the university.
The lawsuit filed in federal court in Madison this week by "Jane Doe" accused the university and its chancellor of ignoring state and federal law by shutting her out of the process that allowed Cephus to be readmitted and return to the team. That violated the federal gender equity law known as Title IX, the plaintiff said.
The Detroit Lions selected Cephus in the fifth round of the NFL draft earlier this year and signed him to a four-year contract.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!