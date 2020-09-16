Big Ten: League's return means daily testing for players, coaches

Seven-day rates of 5% or greater in positive tests among athletes or 7.5% or more in individuals who have tested positive would send a team to a minimum of seven days without games or practices.

"In medicine very often when things are unclear, we pause, we become collegial, we discuss," said Jim Borchers, Ohio State's head team physician and the co-chair of the Big Ten's return to competition medical subcommittee. "We're driven for a path forward. We're driven to look at the evidence. I think all of us have done that. And we've ended up in a place where we feel comfortable that we have a path forward that's going to emphasize that health and safety."

The question of whether it's prudent to move forward with a football season while campuses as a whole enact measures to slow outbreaks was something that Northwestern president Morton Schapiro said he grappled with.

Northwestern has prevented first- and second-year students from coming to campus. At UW-Madison, two residence halls were quarantined and classes were moved entirely online to counter a quick spread of COVID-19 once students returned for the fall semester.

The Badgers football and men's hockey teams were put on a two-week break from team activities last week because of COVID-19 test results.