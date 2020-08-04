Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren — as he ponders canceling 2020 football season — is getting input from conference athletes

The Big Ten faces its own hard decision because of finances. Canceling football would cause Big Ten schools to lose at least $50 million to $60 million apiece in revenue. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said the school’s loss could be greater than $100 million.

“We’ve got to feel comfortable that our athletes will be safe before we move forward,” Alvarez told the Wisconsin State Journal on July 21. “I want to be able to look (parents) in the eye and say, yeah, I feel comfortable that they’ll be safe.”

Warren has emphasized student-athlete welfare since the day in June 2019 he accepted the job to succeed Jim Delany. His son, Powers, plays football for Mississippi State.

Although Warren has been unreachable since announcing a conference-only schedule July 9, declining to reply to text messages, he said this in January during a campus tour at Indiana regarding name, image and likeness rights: “We have to ask ourselves from an honest standpoint, the decisions we make, what will be in the best interests for our student-athletes? So many times in life and community and society, people think money solves all issues ... just pay the people some money, and it will make it go away. I don’t want to take that easy road.”

In this case, it seems, there is no easy road.

