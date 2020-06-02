Big Ten: Commissioner forms anti-racism group

Schools are beginning to bring athletes back to campus for voluntary workouts. The NCAA gave the go-ahead for schools to start that process on on June 1, providing hope that football season will go on as scheduled.

"These next 30 to 40 days are going to be critical," Warren said. "But I am very a positive person. I'm cautiously optimistic as fall as sports are concerned. But every single day, starting today in the month of June and the first part of July, will be will be critical for us to truly understand all the health and safety issues that will help us make a proper decision as we go into the fall."

While the Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conferences have set specific dates when those voluntary athletic activities can begin, the Big Ten — which spans from Rutgers in New Jersey to Nebraska — has left it up to each school to determine when is best to re-start.

"I trust our chancellors, our presidents and our athletic directors and our coaches and our student-athletes," Warren said. "I trust our people on our campus that they're going to do the right thing, that they will always put the health and wellness and safety of our student athletes front and center."