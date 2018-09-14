The last two seasons, the Big Ten champion was left out of college football’s playoff, in part because it had lost early during the non-conference portion of the schedule.
This year, Michigan State and Michigan are already facing the same possible predicament.
The 25th-ranked Spartans already have a loss after falling 16-13 at Arizona State last weekend. That means if Michigan State wants to be in the national title hunt, its margin for error is slim the rest of the way. The same is true for No. 19 Michigan, which dropped its opener at Notre Dame. This week, the pressure is on No. 4 Ohio State, which faces a tough test against No. 15 TCU.
As much as fans and players look forward to these marquee matchups early in the season, these games present a risk for any program with national title aspirations.
Any game against a big-name opponent has the potential to be difficult. Ohio State lost at home last September to Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma. The Buckeyes were 11-2 after winning the Big Ten title game, but were passed over for the playoff in favor of one-loss Alabama.
In four seasons of the playoff, no team with more than one loss has been selected. Ohio State just missed last year. So did Penn State’s 2016 team, which lost at Pittsburgh early before winning the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions were 11-2 when the playoff selections were made.
There is no indication that Big Ten teams are going to stop playing tough September clashes. There are still benefits. A rivalry game like Michigan-Notre Dame has enough tradition that fans are probably willing to accept the risk of an early loss.
On the other hand, the Penn State-Pitt rivalry, which dates to the 1890s, is going on hiatus after next season.
From 2014-16, Wisconsin opened the season against LSU, Alabama and then LSU again, winning just one of those three games. Last year, the Badgers started with victories over Utah State, Florida Atlantic and BYU, and they were still undefeated before losing to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.
Still, coach Paul Chryst endorsed the idea of taking the more challenging path.
“When you do get those chances for the big non-conference games, I think they’re great for your players,” he said. “What I also believe is that if you’re going to be a team that’s in the national picture, then playing those games is good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.