Big Eight Conference nixes league winter sports

Usually, the three boys divisions and the three girls divisions have been held at the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids, which was scheduled for Oct. 31.

Cross country subsectionals will be held this year (scheduled for Monday and Tuesday), with sectionals Friday and Saturday.

The WIAA culminating events for boys soccer also will be at three sites, instead of all divisions coming together at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Those sites are to be determined. Postseason begins this week.

Girls volleyball postseason begins this week. After regional competition this week, the regional champions will be reseeded Oct. 25 and sectional brackets posted after that. Multiple sites are expected for the state culminating events, instead of all divisions gathering at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Four teams will qualify in each of the four girls divisions.

The sites will be Kaukauna, Little Chute, Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids. At each site on Nov. 7, there will be a semifinal at 1 p.m., a semifinal at 4 p.m. and the championship at 7:30 p.m., according to the WIAA.

The boys state tournament will be Nov. 7 in Burlington, with six teams qualifying. There will be two quarterfinals, two semifinals and the championship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0