Big Eight Conference nixes league winter sports

The Big Eight Conference became the most recent area league weighing in with its winter sports plans.
The Big Eight announced Monday conference competition for winter sports won’t occur and league champions won’t be named.
Conference schools will have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in any sports during the season dates.
“As each district allows, in-person practices, games and workouts may be allowed to occur as adopted by member schools and following public health recommendations,” according to a release from the Big Eight.
The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Monday it will not hold any programming or winter athletics in person through Jan. 24. The district, in a release, also discouraged students from gathering or training together outside of school grounds through Jan. 24.
The announcement came in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and health and safety guidelines that have been ordered in Dane County. On Friday, the Madison school district announced it will remain online for academics through the second quarter ending Jan. 22.
The WIAA plans to conduct winter sports and has sent out health guidelines for winter sports, which include boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, boys and girls ice hockey, boys swimming and diving and wrestling.
The Big Eight decision came after the 16-school Badger Conference on Friday announced it won’t conduct conference competitions or crown league champions in winter sports.
The Madison school district release from Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who also serves as the Madison school district’s athletic director, said: “We hope to return to education-based athletic programs with additional guidance from local public health and to allow for the best opportunity to prepare for safe return to our facilities for all.
“We will provide students with best practices and mental health support along with virtual training opportunities and connections to help facilitate when we are ready to return in-person athletics.”
The Madison school district includes Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West.
Other schools in the Big Eight — including the other Dane County schools, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Verona – released separate statements about their plans.
Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee said: “At this time, we plan on starting our winter sports season on their scheduled start dates. While we will be beginning seasons on their scheduled start dates, we will be suspending all athletic competitions through January 22. Sun Prairie Athletics takes pride in its connection to academics. There, athletic decisions will continue to align with our academic decisions.”
Verona will adhere to Public Health Madison and Dane County reopening metrics regarding in-person return-to-school and returning to athletics will coincide with that.
According to Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims, Middleton also is adhering to the reopening metrics and, as a result, winter sports season competitions and games are on hold.
Middleton at this time plans to begin winter sports to begin winter sports practices as scheduled (Nov. 16 for girls basketball, gymnastics, boys hockey and girls hockey, and Nov. 23 for boys basketball, wrestling, and boys swimming and diving), following county health guidelines.
Beloit Memorial previously announced it would continue virtual school until at least Jan. 22.
The Big Eight previously announced that for the 2020-21 school year if all the schools couldn’t participate in conference contests during a season’s dates, Big Eight conference competitions won’t be held and conference champions won’t be named.
That was the case during the fall sports season. Big Eight schools didn’t play in the fall and are scheduled to play those sports in the WIAA’s alternative fall season in the spring.
WIAA fall sports update
The plans right now call for three sites for the WIAA state boys and girls cross country meet due to COVID-19 reasons. The sites still are being determined.
Usually, the three boys divisions and the three girls divisions have been held at the state meet in Wisconsin Rapids, which was scheduled for Oct. 31.
Cross country subsectionals will be held this year (scheduled for Monday and Tuesday), with sectionals Friday and Saturday.
The WIAA culminating events for boys soccer also will be at three sites, instead of all divisions coming together at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Those sites are to be determined. Postseason begins this week.
Girls volleyball postseason begins this week. After regional competition this week, the regional champions will be reseeded Oct. 25 and sectional brackets posted after that. Multiple sites are expected for the state culminating events, instead of all divisions gathering at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Four teams will qualify in each of the four girls divisions.
The sites will be Kaukauna, Little Chute, Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids. At each site on Nov. 7, there will be a semifinal at 1 p.m., a semifinal at 4 p.m. and the championship at 7:30 p.m., according to the WIAA.
The boys state tournament will be Nov. 7 in Burlington, with six teams qualifying. There will be two quarterfinals, two semifinals and the championship.
