Big Brothers Big Sisters currently enrolling K-12 youth
Big Brothers Big Sisters currently enrolling K-12 youth

Dave and Sean

Bib Brother Dave and Little Brother Sean.

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Racine and Kenosha is currently recruiting youth in order to bring a mentor to ignite the potential in children and families who need it most. On top of social isolation, many of the youth BBBS serve face societal barriers and opportunity gaps including poverty and discrimination. Facing these barriers together with their Big build’s confidence and resilience.

BBBS welcomes children from single households, those that struggle academically and emotionally or simply can benefit from having a caring adult in their lives to support them due to isolation and more.

With everything children face, the coronavirus pandemic presents a whole new set of challenges. That’s why mentoring is more important than ever, as it can be that extra support system that youth rely on in this time of crisis. Social distancing has not slowed down Big Brothers Big Sisters’ commitment to keeping their mentoring matches connected — socially and emotionally.

The agency has found innovative ways to make sure Bigs (mentors) and Littles (mentees) are still meeting virtually. They are providing resources they can utilize together, from fun interactive games and educational tools to guidance on managing stress, maintaining focus on schoolwork, and combating boredom and negative influences.

Consider enrolling a child in one of the following free programs:

  • 1 to 1 Community Mentoring — The mentees in the program are ordinary kids who just need someone who can provide stability and friendship. BBBS strives to match these youth with mentors who can enrich their lives culturally, socially and academically. Professionally trained match support specialists support the union and family throughout the life of the match. They check in on a regular basis, answer any questions, and provide ideas for outings and tickets to events. In addition, the agency organizes large-scale events for all matches to participate at no charge.
  • Site-Based Mentoring — Site-based mentoring programs are one way that mentors can help shape the future of mentees throughout Racine and Kenosha. Each program is organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters staff members and includes time for relationship building, a structured group activity and free time to share stories and interests together. Programs range from school-based college and elementary school meetings to neighborhood centers and community gardening projects.
  • Virtual Mentoring — Mentees interact with their mentors virtually, on their own time, once a week through the On-Track portal. Activities strengthen and expand real-life connections. Mentors will help mentees develop self-knowledge, map academic and career paths, and identify steps to achieve goals. Connecting through the online portal provides case management and support, including resources for the family.

While virtual matches are virtual only, if interested and COVID-19 conditions permit, parties may later opt to move to a traditional, community-based or site-based match.

Ready to enroll? Visit beabignow.org and fill out the online application, email crystina.hawley@beabignow or call 262-637-7625.

