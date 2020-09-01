 Skip to main content
Biergarten with live music to benefit Racine Youth Sports
Biergarten with live music to benefit Racine Youth Sports

MOUNT PLEASANT —A Hofbrau Pop-up Biergarten with live music will be held today through Sunday at Haban Park, 1330 Borgardt Road. Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. today and Friday, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission fee.

Planned with the tradition and spirit of a German-style Biergarten in mind, organizers hope to create a new annual fundraising event. This year's free event will benefit Racine Youth Sports.

Live music is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday with performances by The Roundabouts on Friday, The DJB Polka Band on Saturday and the Big Brass Band on Sunday.

The biergarten will offer German beer, U.S. craft beer, hard cider, hard seltzer, soft drinks and water. Hot menu items offered will include brats, hot dogs, toasted cheese sandwiches, Wisconsin cheese curds and giant pretzels. Food vendors will include Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds Thursday through Sunday and All About Tacos on Saturday.

Children and families are welcome. Haban Park amenities include a children’s playground, bag games, paved parking lot and covered pavilion with public restrooms.

Organizers will require attendees to wear a mask upon entering the grounds and when not seated. Social distancing should be practiced at all times. Hand sanitizer will be provided and staff will be sanitizing tables throughout the day. Leashed, well-mannered dogs are welcome on the grounds and at the biergarten.

For more information, visit Hofbrau Pop-up Biergarten on Facebook.

