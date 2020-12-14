Bielema, Leipold, Leonhard candidates for Illinois head coach TUES

Bret Bielema, New York Giants assistant coach

Before a disappointing tenure at Arkansas, Bret Bielema was one of the Big Ten's most successful coaches. At Wisconsin, he went to two Rose Bowls and recorded four 10-win seasons. The Illinois native built an overall record of 68-24 with a 37-19 mark in the Big Ten from 2006-12.

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati coach

Luke Fickell, the former Ohio State player and coach, would be a home run. He's currently leading No. 8 Cincinnati to an undefeated season. Cincinnati has a 34-13 record in four seasons under Fickell. He reportedly turned down the Michigan State job last season, so it's hard to see him thinking Illinois was worth leaving a winning program for.

Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati defensive coordinator

If Luke Fickell doesn't bite, it wouldn't be a bad idea to ask about Marcus Freeman's available. He's been responsible for resurrecting the Bearcats' defense, which has topped the AAC in several categories the last three seasons. He's also familiar with the Big Ten as a former Purdue linebackers coach and former Ohio State linebacker.

Sean Lewis, Kent coach