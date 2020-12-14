Bielema, Leipold, Leonhard candidates for Illinois head coach TUES

Illinois is moving onto its fourth football coach since 2011 after firing Lovie Smith on Sunday.
The inability to find long-term stability and consistency has plagued the program, which hasn't had a winning season in nearly a decade. eAthletic director Josh Whitman will need to hire someone with strong recruiting skills and the know-how to rebuild a program.
Here are some potential candidates:
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin defensive coordinator
The Badgers currently own the nation's stoutest defense, a credit to Jim Leonhard. A three-time All-American defensive back at Wisconsin, he's in his fifth season on the Badgers staff and fourth as defensive coordinator. He played in the NFL for 10 seasons.
Lance Leipold, Buffalo coach
Lance Leipold has shown in his six seasons at Buffalo he knows how to build a program. The Bulls have gone 23-9 the last three seasons and have won two division titles in that span. They'll be competing for a MAC championship this weekend. Leipold hasn't been a Power Five head coach, as he was hired at Buffalo from Division III national champions Wisconsin-Whitewater. But his dynamic offense should turn some heads at Illinois as the Bulls average more points than any team in the nation (51.8 per game).
Bret Bielema, New York Giants assistant coach
Before a disappointing tenure at Arkansas, Bret Bielema was one of the Big Ten's most successful coaches. At Wisconsin, he went to two Rose Bowls and recorded four 10-win seasons. The Illinois native built an overall record of 68-24 with a 37-19 mark in the Big Ten from 2006-12.
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati coach
Luke Fickell, the former Ohio State player and coach, would be a home run. He's currently leading No. 8 Cincinnati to an undefeated season. Cincinnati has a 34-13 record in four seasons under Fickell. He reportedly turned down the Michigan State job last season, so it's hard to see him thinking Illinois was worth leaving a winning program for.
Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati defensive coordinator
If Luke Fickell doesn't bite, it wouldn't be a bad idea to ask about Marcus Freeman's available. He's been responsible for resurrecting the Bearcats' defense, which has topped the AAC in several categories the last three seasons. He's also familiar with the Big Ten as a former Purdue linebackers coach and former Ohio State linebacker.
Sean Lewis, Kent coach
There's buzz around the 34-year-old Sean Lewis who has developed a dynamic offense at Kent, averaging 49.8 points per game. The Flashes have gone 10-7 in the last two years — but a rough start has his overall record at 12-17, which might be a tough sell to people looking for a sure-thing in Champaign. He was a tight end at Wisconsin and worked on Dino Babers' staffs at Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green and Syracuse before becoming the youngest active FBS coach when Kent hired him.
Tom Manning, Iowa State offensive coordinator
Tom Manning is another potential candidate who doesn't have head coaching experience but has a strong reputation. An Ohio native, he is in his second stint with the Cyclones after going to the NFL in 2018 with the Colts. The No. 7 Cyclones churn out 441.7 yards and 34 points per game.
Jeff Monken, Army coach
Illinois native Jeff Monken is sure to be among top targets for AD Josh Whitman because of his strong resume. Monken took over an Army team that hadn't won more than three games in the previous three seasons. He struggled at first with a 6-18 record in the first two seasons, but now Army has won at least eight games in four of the last five seasons. Army will be appearing in its fourth bowl game under Monken.
Jay Norvell, Nevada
Don't let the Mountain West job fool you. Jay Norvell has worked at Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska, so he understands the Big Ten. He's also been a strong recruiter to guide the Wolf Pack to three straight winning seasons. Norvell played for the Bears in 1987 — not that a connection to Chicago's NFL team will be a major selling points after Lovie Smith.
Notes
Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC for the conference title on Friday instead.
Washington (3-1) announced Monday it is withdrawing from the championship game after determining the Huskies did not have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet the minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions.
Huskies coach Jimmy Lake said the entire team is isolating as a precaution and another round of testing for the entire team is scheduled for Tuesday. Lake said Washington did not expect to have any offensive lineman — scholarship players or walk-ons — available to play this week because of positive tests and contact tracing.
• The Atlantic Coast Conference hired Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips as the league's next commissioner, replacing the retiring John Swofford.
Phillips has been Northwestern's AD since 2008, leading the athletic department through a period of success in competition and growth in facilities. He oversaw the funding of Northwestern's $270 million Walter Athletics Center and Ryan Fieldhouse indoor practice facility located on Lake Michigan's shores.
The league announced Swofford's planned retirement in June, though he was to continue in the job until a successor was named and to aid the transition.
• The Utah State University board of trustees announced the launch of an independent investigation to review allegations about inappropriate comments that stemmed from a conversation between the university president, athletics director and members of the football team.
The board met this weekend to address concerns raised by student-athletes related to comments allegedly made during a Zoom meeting on Dec. 8 with President Noelle Cockett and Athletics Director John Hartwell.
The meeting was not recorded by the university.
The team allegedly expressed concern that their input was not sought during the hiring of new head football coach Blake Anderson, according to a statement by the players. Some of the athletes were in favor of interim head coach Frank Maile, who was passed over for the job.
• Vanderbilt is negotiating a deal with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea to make the former Commodores player its new head coach.
The 38-year-old Lea is a Nashville native who played baseball at Birmingham-Southern and Belmont before walking on as a fullback at Vanderbilt, where he played from 2002-04. He started coaching at UCLA and also has coached at South Dakota State, Bowling Green, Syracuse and Wake Forest.
Lea has been Notre Dame's defensive coordinator for the last three seasons.
