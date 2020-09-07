Bieber fans 10, Ramírez defensive gem as Indians top Brews

“He had to get that thing out quick and he did,” Bieber said. “That was fun. It’s nice to be able to have him on the hot corner making those plays for you and talking smack and enjoying playing baseball. Honestly, that’s what does best, better than anybody, and it shows.”

Bieber came in leading the majors in strikeouts and added to his total by reaching double-digits for the sixth time this season.

Santana had an RBI double in the first off Brett Anderson (2-3) and chased the left-hander with a run-scoring single in the sixth when the Indians took a 4-1 lead.

The Indians, whose offense has been wildly inconsistent all season, improved to 20-2 when they score at least three runs.

Bieber breezed through the Brewers’ lineup the first time with relative ease. He struck out seven — including the last five in the order in a row — before giving up a two-out walk in the fourth to Christian Yelich, followed by Daniel Vogelbach’s hard single.

MIlwaukee’s hitters began figuring things out a little better the second time around against Bieber, and they closed within 2-1 in the fifth on three singles, the last a grounder up the middle that second baseman César Hernández’s stopped but couldn’t turn into an out.