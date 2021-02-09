 Skip to main content
Bids for Kids silent auction now open for preview
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — The Kiwanis Club of West Racine Bids for Kids silent auction is now open for preview.

Bids for Kids features more than 200 items including themed gift baskets, trip packages, sports memorabilia, gift certificates, jewelry, unique experiences, entertainment, electronics, items for the home, kitchen and pets.

Auction bidding, via a secure website, starts at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, and concludes at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 6. For details on how to view the auction site and register to bid, go to westracinekiwanis.org.

Proceeds from silent auction support local programs and organizations, including scholarships, iPADS for Autism, Cops ‘n Kids Reading Center, Park High School Key Club, The Salvation Army and Kiwanis Baseball. Kiwanis Club of West Racine members raised and donated more than $26,000 during the 2019-20 program year.

