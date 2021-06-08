Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts new negotiations

With the 50-50 Senate, Democrats hold the slight majority because Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie. The special budget rules allow legislation to be approved with a 51-vote threshold, rather than the 60 votes typically needed to advance a bill past a filibuster, in this case, led by Republicans against the Biden package.

Democrats are watching warily as time passes and anxiety builds toward an agreement, with many lawmakers worried they are not fulfilling their campaign promises to voters who put the party in control of Congress and the White House.

During a private discussion of Democratic senators at lunch Tuesday, there were differing views over whether they should keep talking with Republicans or pursue an approach that would allow them to pass a bill on their own. through the budget reconciliation process.

Schumer told reporters afterward that Democrats are pursuing “a two-path approach.”

The bipartisan talks led by Sinema with the other senators are underway, while the budget committee is preparing the legislation that would allow passage through the reconciliation process, Schumer said.